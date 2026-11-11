Experience the Magic All Around Issaquah

Santa and Mrs. Claus are making themselves at home in Issaquah this holiday season, visiting local

shops, enjoying seasonal treats, and spreading cheer throughout downtown.

From Christmas festivities to Hanukkah’s menorah lighting, Issaquah brings together traditions,

shared experiences, and a welcoming community. That’s the spirit of the season in Issaquah.

Official Appearances & Photo Opportunities

Nov 19 (5:00 PM - 6:30 PM) | Issaquah Highlands - Issaquah Tree Lighting

Village Green Park – 2550 NE Park Drive • Bring your camera

Nov 27 (10:00 AM - 2:00 PM) | Squak Mountain Nursery

7600 Renton Issaquah Rd SE, Issaquah, WA 98027 • Bring your camera

Nov 28 (10:30 AM - 1:30 PM) | Historic Shell Station

232 Front Street N • Photos by GlimmerGlass Photography

Nov 29 & Dec 13 (11:00 AM - 2:00 PM) | Historic Shell Station

232 Front Street N • Bring your camera

Dec 3 (5:30 PM - 7:30 PM) | Caroling at the Depot

78 1st Ave NE, Issaquah, WA 98027 • Photos by GlimmerGlass Photography

Dec 5 (11:00 AM - 2:30 PM) | Grange Supply

145 NE Gilman Blvd, Issaquah, WA 98027 • Photos by GlimmerGlass Photography

Dec 6, 13, & 20 (11:00 AM - 2:00 PM) | Historic Shell Station

232 Front Street N • Bring your camera

Dec 12 & 19 (11:00 AM - 2:00 PM) | Gilman Village

317 NW Gilman Blvd, Suite 27 • Bring your camera

Festive Sightings & Strolls

Nov 23 – Holidays | Historic Shell Station – 232 Front Street N

Snap a selfie where festive lights and trees make the perfect backdrop all season long!

Nov 28, 29, & Dec 13 (2 PM – 4 PM) | Downtown Issaquah Strolling

Catch Santa and Mrs. Claus checking in on local shops and spreading holiday cheer along Front Street.

Dec 5 (6:30 PM) | Chabad Central Cascades – Menorah Lighting Front St N & NE Dogwood Street

Dec 21 (1:30 PM - 7:30 PM) | Downtown Strolling & Yuletide on Front

Join the community at the Depot for a magical evening of holiday traditions, and seasonal magic.