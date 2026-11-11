- Community Events,
- Kids & Family,
- Holiday event
Home for the Holidays
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family,
- Holiday event
Home for the Holidays
Experience the Magic All Around Issaquah
Santa and Mrs. Claus are making themselves at home in Issaquah this holiday season, visiting local
shops, enjoying seasonal treats, and spreading cheer throughout downtown.
From Christmas festivities to Hanukkah’s menorah lighting, Issaquah brings together traditions,
shared experiences, and a welcoming community. That’s the spirit of the season in Issaquah.
Official Appearances & Photo Opportunities
Nov 19 (5:00 PM - 6:30 PM) | Issaquah Highlands - Issaquah Tree Lighting
Village Green Park – 2550 NE Park Drive • Bring your camera
Nov 27 (10:00 AM - 2:00 PM) | Squak Mountain Nursery
7600 Renton Issaquah Rd SE, Issaquah, WA 98027 • Bring your camera
Nov 28 (10:30 AM - 1:30 PM) | Historic Shell Station
232 Front Street N • Photos by GlimmerGlass Photography
Nov 29 & Dec 13 (11:00 AM - 2:00 PM) | Historic Shell Station
232 Front Street N • Bring your camera
Dec 3 (5:30 PM - 7:30 PM) | Caroling at the Depot
78 1st Ave NE, Issaquah, WA 98027 • Photos by GlimmerGlass Photography
Dec 5 (11:00 AM - 2:30 PM) | Grange Supply
145 NE Gilman Blvd, Issaquah, WA 98027 • Photos by GlimmerGlass Photography
Dec 6, 13, & 20 (11:00 AM - 2:00 PM) | Historic Shell Station
232 Front Street N • Bring your camera
Dec 12 & 19 (11:00 AM - 2:00 PM) | Gilman Village
317 NW Gilman Blvd, Suite 27 • Bring your camera
Festive Sightings & Strolls
Nov 23 – Holidays | Historic Shell Station – 232 Front Street N
Snap a selfie where festive lights and trees make the perfect backdrop all season long!
Nov 28, 29, & Dec 13 (2 PM – 4 PM) | Downtown Issaquah Strolling
Catch Santa and Mrs. Claus checking in on local shops and spreading holiday cheer along Front Street.
Dec 5 (6:30 PM) | Chabad Central Cascades – Menorah Lighting Front St N & NE Dogwood Street
Dec 21 (1:30 PM - 7:30 PM) | Downtown Strolling & Yuletide on Front
Join the community at the Depot for a magical evening of holiday traditions, and seasonal magic.