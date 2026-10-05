Get a jump on your holidays and join Childhood’s End Gallery for our Holiday Open House on Saturday, Nov 21st!

Enjoy snacks and drinks while you shop, enter our raffle featuring multiple prizes, stay for our Artist Reception for our newest Fine Art and Craft exhibition “Feathers & Fire” from 4-6PM with feather artist Chris Maynard, raku artists Dave and Boni Deal, and jewelry artist Rachael Jamison, and enjoy complimentary gift wrapping on any item all day long.