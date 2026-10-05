- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Holiday event
Holiday Open House
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Holiday event
Holiday Open House
Get a jump on your holidays and join Childhood’s End Gallery for our Holiday Open House on Saturday, Nov 21st!
Enjoy snacks and drinks while you shop, enter our raffle featuring multiple prizes, stay for our Artist Reception for our newest Fine Art and Craft exhibition “Feathers & Fire” from 4-6PM with feather artist Chris Maynard, raku artists Dave and Boni Deal, and jewelry artist Rachael Jamison, and enjoy complimentary gift wrapping on any item all day long.
Childhood's End Gallery
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Childhood's End Gallery
360-943-3724
info@childhoods-end-gallery.com
Childhood's End Gallery
222 4th Ave WOlympia, Washington 98501
360-943-3724
info@childhoods-end-gallery.com