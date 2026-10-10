Celebrate the season at the Holiday Gift Gallery, a welcoming showcase of locally made art and one-of-a-kind handmade gifts from Olympia-area artists. Sponsored by Arts Olympia, the gallery will be open Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m., November 13 through December 19. The show will include a free drawing of original art and portrait sketches by AO members. Visitors can explore a festive selection of 2D and 3D artwork, including paintings, sculptures, and ceramics, along with thoughtfully crafted holiday gifts priced under $50. It’s a wonderful opportunity to find meaningful, locally sourced treasures while supporting the creative community. The gallery is located at 119 Washington Street NE, Olympia, WA 98501, at the corner of Washington and State Streets.