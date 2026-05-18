- Community Conversation,
- Outdoor/Nature Event,
- Community Events
Hiker Happy Hour with WTA
- Community Conversation,
- Outdoor/Nature Event,
- Community Events
Hiker Happy Hour with WTA
Join Washington Trails Association staff and volunteers for a night of talking trails with fellow hikers and people who love the outdoors. We'll provide updates about what’s coming up for trails in the Puget Sound region and will share more about the ways you can get involved. Tickets cost $30 and include a complimentary drink ticket, heavy appetizers and a one year membership to WTA!
Gearhouse Coffee Shop
30
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Washington Trails Association
(206) 625-1367
events@wta.org
Gearhouse Coffee Shop
800 E Thomas St.Seattle, Washington 98102