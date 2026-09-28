Harlequin's Miscast!

It’s the chance of a lifetime for an actor: perform any song from the musical theater canon, even (in fact, especially) if the piece is one you would never ordinarily be able to sing. Watch leading men belt out ingenue ballads, comedic actors tackle dramatic arias, and performers of every type step boldly outside their usual casting boxes. Inspired by MCC Theater’s beloved annual tradition, Harlequin Miscast! celebrates the joy of theatrical surprises and the magic that happens when artists play against type.