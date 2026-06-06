Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Community Events
  • Fairs & Festivals
  • Outdoor/Nature Event

Freeway Park in Bloom

  • Community Events
  • Fairs & Festivals
  • Outdoor/Nature Event

Freeway Park in Bloom

Launch our 50th Year and celebrate the bounty of a Pacific Northwest summer at In Bloom on June 20th from 12-3pm.
+
Join us for a day in the park with live music, fresh food, public artworks, and a chance to learn about local resources and stewardship opportunities centered around sustainability.
+
LIVE MUSIC * BOTANICAL ART * TREE TOUR * ACTIVITIES FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY
+
FREE! All are welcome.
+
This program is funded in part by 4Culture Public Free Access and ArtsFund

Freeway Park
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Freeway Park Association
concierge@freewayparkassociation.org
https://www.freewayparkassociation.org/lanternfestival/

Artist Group Info

info@freewayparkassociation.org
Freeway Park
700 Seneca Street
Seattle, Washington 98101
(206) 684-4075
https://www.seattle.gov/parks/find/parks/freeway-park