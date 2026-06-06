Freeway Park in Bloom

Launch our 50th Year and celebrate the bounty of a Pacific Northwest summer at In Bloom on June 20th from 12-3pm.

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Join us for a day in the park with live music, fresh food, public artworks, and a chance to learn about local resources and stewardship opportunities centered around sustainability.

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LIVE MUSIC * BOTANICAL ART * TREE TOUR * ACTIVITIES FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

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FREE! All are welcome.

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This program is funded in part by 4Culture Public Free Access and ArtsFund