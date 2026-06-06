Seattle Flow Arts Collective Presents the 10th Annual Flow Fest® Seattle!

The weekend starts on Friday, June 12th with a Community Fire Jam held at Volunteer Park. Fire spinners will need to register in advance but all are welcome to come and join the festivities.

Our main event is Saturday, June 13th at Woodland Park, Picnic Area 1! We'll have over 40 workshops (both free and paid) focused on flow arts, juggling, dance, and more, as well as vendors, serendipitous moments of whimsy, and a spectacular performance to cap it all off.

On Sunday, June 14th, we'll return to Woodland Park for an all day flow jam, along with our friends from Seattle Flowmies.

ALL of the events at Flow Fest are free to attend, but a workshop pass gets you access to everything we have to offer.