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  • Kids & Family
  • Community Events
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Fire Rescue Spectacular!

  • Kids & Family
  • Community Events
  • Fairs & Festivals

Fire Rescue Spectacular!

Get pumped for Fire Rescue Spectacular, the ultimate firefighter and first-responder experience for kids! The free street fair is held outside the Museum and is guaranteed to be an action-packed day. Kids can explore Olympia’s fleet of emergency vehicles, take the Jr. Firefighter Challenge, meet Sparky the Fire Dog, and more!

Presented by MultiCare Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital and Health Network in partnership with the Olympia Fire Department

Hands On Children's Museum
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
https://bit.ly/HOCMPage
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NE
Olympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818
https://www.hocm.org/