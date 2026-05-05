- Kids & Family,
- Community Events,
- Fairs & Festivals
Fire Rescue Spectacular!
- Kids & Family,
- Community Events,
- Fairs & Festivals
Fire Rescue Spectacular!
Get pumped for Fire Rescue Spectacular, the ultimate firefighter and first-responder experience for kids! The free street fair is held outside the Museum and is guaranteed to be an action-packed day. Kids can explore Olympia’s fleet of emergency vehicles, take the Jr. Firefighter Challenge, meet Sparky the Fire Dog, and more!
Presented by MultiCare Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital and Health Network in partnership with the Olympia Fire Department
Hands On Children's Museum
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NEOlympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818