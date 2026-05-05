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Finding anchors in chaotic times: spiritual practices for mental health

  • Lectures/Community
  • Classes/Workshops

Finding anchors in chaotic times: spiritual practices for mental health

Your invitation awaits.

Join Episcopal Church of the Redeemer and Northlake Lutheran Church in Kenmore, Washington, on the eve of the Summer Solstice for an interactive pilgrimage of discovery to help navigate life's chaos.

The Rev. Danae Ashley, a licensed therapist and Episcopal priest, explores holistic mental health through spiritual practices inspired by the 12th-century mystic, St. Hildegard of Bingen, and the 20th-century founder of Individual Psychology, Alfred Adler.

This pilgrimage is at Northlake Lutheran Church, 6620 Northeast 185th Street in Kenmore, Washington, on June 19, 2026. The event is free. Please sign up on Eventbrite.

Dinner begins at 5:30 pm. The presentation begins at 6:00 pm. Plan on the presentation to last until 8:00 pm.

Everyone is welcome, including you.

Northlake Lutheran Church (ELCA)
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Church of the Redeemer
+1 (425) 486-3777
office@redeemer-kenmore.org
https://redeemer-kenmore.org/

Artist Group Info

The Rev. Danae Ashley
hello@danaeashley.com
https://www.danaeashley.com/
Northlake Lutheran Church (ELCA)
6620 Northeast 185th Street
Kenmore, Washington 98028
+1 (425) 486-6977
office@northlakelutheran.org
https://www.northlakelutheran.org/