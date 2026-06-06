Fenders on Front Street 2026

The Downtown Issaquah Association (DIA) is pleased to announce the 19th Annual Fenders on Front Street Classic Car Show on Sunday, June 21, 2026. This Father’s Day, hundreds of classic and vintage car owners from across the state will proudly show their vehicles along Front Street in historic downtown Issaquah.

The car show is free to attend with a suggested donation of $20 per family. Donors receive a commemorative dash plaque, which can be picked up at the Historic Shell Station. This year, DIA is pleased to partner with Life Enrichment Options (LEO), a nonprofit dedicated to supporting adults with developmental disabilities, to provide a day of fun and entertainment for these individuals. The classic car show begins at 8:00 am and runs until 3:00 pm. Motorcycles are also welcome!