- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events
“Feathers & Fire” Fine Art + Craft Exhibition Opening Reception
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events
“Feathers & Fire” Fine Art + Craft Exhibition Opening Reception
Childhood’s End Gallery presents a fine art exhibit pairing Chris Maynard’s feather art with the Raku ceramics of Dave & Boni Deal. Light as air and forged in flame, these works celebrate natural materials transformed by hand. Accompanied by new jewelry from Rachael Jamison. Through January 10th. Join our opening reception Nov 21st from 4-6pm.
Childhood's End Gallery
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Childhood's End Gallery
360-943-3724
info@childhoods-end-gallery.com
Childhood's End Gallery
222 4th Ave WOlympia, Washington 98501
360-943-3724
info@childhoods-end-gallery.com