“Feathers & Fire” Fine Art + Craft Exhibition

Childhood’s End Gallery presents a fine art exhibit pairing Chris Maynard’s feather art with the Raku ceramics of Dave & Boni Deal. Light as air and forged in flame, these works celebrate natural materials transformed by hand. Accompanied by new jewelry from Rachael Jamison. Through January 10th. Join our opening reception Nov 21st from 4-6pm.

Artist Talk with Chris Maynard, Saturday Dec 5th 2pm.