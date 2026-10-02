Fall Fun in Historic Downtown Issaquah

🍎 October 10–November 14 — Farm Fresh Market | Saturdays, 9 AM–2 PM

Shop for fresh local goodies and enjoy the Saturday market atmosphere.

https://downtownissaquah.com/events/farm-fresh-market-2026/

PastedGraphic-3.png Issaquah Goes Apples: Scarecrows on Front

https://downtownissaquah.com/events/2026-issaquah-goes-apples-scarecrows-on-front-2/

It’s time to build a scarecrow! Scarecrows on Front is back and more delightful than ever! Have fun being creative as you design and build a scarecrow out of whatever materials you like! All entries must include an APPLE and be dropped off at the Historic Shell Station by October 17, 2026.

Build at work, at home, or participate in community scarecrow building.

The Grange provides a straw and a burlap bag for the head at no charge from 10/3 to 10/17.

The Grange is located at 145 NE Gilman Blvd, Issaquah, WA 98027, and can be reached at 425.392.6469.

Please thank the Grange Team for supporting Issaquah Goes Apples & our community scarecrow-making! Scarecrows will be exhibited Downtown through Saturday, November 1. You can reach DIA at 425.391.1112 with any questions.

🍎 October 17 — 11th Annual Issaquah Goes Apples | 9 AM–2 PM

Celebrate all things apple—and build your own scarecrow while you're there!

https://downtownissaquah.com/events/issaquah-goes-apples-fall/

👻 October 24 — Zombie Walk | 1:30–5 PM

Embrace the spooky season and join the fun of Issaquah's 17th Annual Zombie Walk.

https://downtownissaquah.com/events/zombie-walk-17/

And don't forget the food! Downtown Issaquah is home to more than 30 locally owned restaurants and bars, offering global cuisine and plenty of choices for lunch, dinner, or a night out.

When you’re ready to get outside, take one of the many nearby trail walks and visit Jacob Two Trees, just off downtown.

There’s plenty to discover this fall in historically hip downtown Issaquah.

For more information on each event, visit www.downtownissaquah.com.

DIA - Downtown Issaquah Association - non-profit

Historic Shell Station

232 Front St. N Issaquah WA 98027

425-391-1112

execdirector@downtownissaquah.com