FairyFest at Lakewold Gardens

Families and fantasy lovers alike are invited to celebrate nature, imagination and enchantment at FairyFest, Lakewold Gardens’ annual weekend of fairy-themed activities in the summer gardens. FairyFest encourages visitors to see the gardens through the eyes of a fairy and rediscover the magic hidden in everyday nature. A dandelion could become a shady tree, a dragonfly might be an enchanted steed, or a mushroom could transform into a hidden fairy hideaway.

Activities include a woodland scavenger hunt; hands-on art activities to create a marvelous magic wand, wearable fairy wings, and a magical community tapestry; complimentary face painting; microscopic exploration of natural elements; a fairy wishing tree; and a Fae Market for purchasing enchanted keepsakes. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their most magical attire and are welcome to bring a picnic to enjoy on the lawn.

