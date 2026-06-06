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FairyFest at Lakewold Gardens

  • Fairs & Festivals
  • Community Events
  • Kids & Family

FairyFest at Lakewold Gardens

Families and fantasy lovers alike are invited to celebrate nature, imagination and enchantment at FairyFest, Lakewold Gardens’ annual weekend of fairy-themed activities in the summer gardens. FairyFest encourages visitors to see the gardens through the eyes of a fairy and rediscover the magic hidden in everyday nature. A dandelion could become a shady tree, a dragonfly might be an enchanted steed, or a mushroom could transform into a hidden fairy hideaway.

Activities include a woodland scavenger hunt; hands-on art activities to create a marvelous magic wand, wearable fairy wings, and a magical community tapestry; complimentary face painting; microscopic exploration of natural elements; a fairy wishing tree; and a Fae Market for purchasing enchanted keepsakes. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their most magical attire and are welcome to bring a picnic to enjoy on the lawn.

Lakewold Gardens
$10-$25
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jun 14, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lakewold Gardens
253-584-4106
contactus@lakewoldgardens.org
https://lakewoldgardens.org
Lakewold Gardens
12317 Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest
Lakewood, Washington 98499
253-584-4106
contactus@lakewoldgardens.org
https://lakewoldgardens.org/ellaina-lewis-june-5/