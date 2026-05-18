Eugenie Jones Jazz Concert

Experience world-class talent as award-winning American jazz singer and songwriter Eugenie Jones—whose recent release EUGENIE was named Best Vocal Jazz Album of the Year—brings her signature "smoke and satin" vocals and electric stage presence to Fountainhead Gallery for an unforgettable evening of music.

Acknowledged by Paris Move magazine as "one of the most beautiful voices in the United States," Jones delivers a captivating blend of reimagined jazz classics, groove-infused originals, and vintage soul. Her "warm, husky vibrato" and deep storytelling will treat Fountainhead guests to an extraordinary performance.

Don’t miss your chance to hear this incredible vocalist who "dazzles with sheer talent, elevating everything she touches."

Listen Now: Preview her music at ffm.to/eugeniejonesmusic.

Details:

This concert is a ticketed event and will begin promptly at 5pm and last until 6:30-7pm, with a brief intermission. Please plan to arrive about 15-20 minutes early for check in and seating.

No children under 6 years old are allowed. Ages 6-12 are free. **If you plan to bring children you MUST notify us beforehand so we can plan accordingly - otherwise we may not have enough seats, ticket holders have the right to seats first.