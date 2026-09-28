ERC Christmas Market

ERC's 7th Annual Christmas Market

Celebrate the season and shop local at Evangelical Reformed Church’s 7th Annual Christmas Market on Saturday, November 14, 2026!

Discover a festive gathering of local artists, makers, and small businesses offering a wonderful selection of handcrafted gifts, original artwork, holiday décor, unique treasures, and delicious homemade baked goods.

Whether you're searching for a one-of-a-kind holiday gift, something special for your home, or a sweet seasonal treat, the Christmas Market is a great opportunity to support local creativity and craftsmanship while enjoying the spirit of the season.

Shop small, celebrate community, and discover something special this holiday season!

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Location: Evangelical Reformed Church

Admission: Free