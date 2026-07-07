- Wine, Beer and Distillery events
Duck, Duck Pour!
- Wine, Beer and Distillery events
Duck, Duck Pour!
Sip your way down Main Street during Bothell’s most playful tasting event of the summer season! Wander through your favorite local shops, enjoy music and summer vibes, and sample incredible pours from regional wineries, breweries, and distilleries while you sip, shop, and stroll with friends.
Duck, Duck Pour Bothell's Wine, Beer & Spirits Walk
$25-$40
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Duck, Duck Pour Bothell's Wine, Beer & Spirits Walk
10100 Main StreetBothell, Washington 98011
425-485-4353
hello@bothellkenmorechamber.org