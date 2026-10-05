Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Poetry
  • Literary

Death by Dawn: Poetry in the Park (Causland Memorial Park located at 710 N Ave, Anacortes, WA 98221)

  • Poetry
  • Literary

Death by Dawn: Poetry in the Park (Causland Memorial Park located at 710 N Ave, Anacortes, WA 98221)

This Halloween morning, October 31 at 6 AM, at Causland Memorial Park in Anacortes, WA will feature the Death by Dawn: Poetry at the Park. Featuring Lewis Carroll's "Jabberwocky", and the short story, "Horror at Tombstone" a tale of fire and old west execution by Ashlan Chidester. Start your morning off fright.

Downtown Anacortes
06:00 AM - 06:30 AM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Downtown Anacortes
Commercial Avenue between 4th and 9th
Anacortes, Washington
www.AnacortesEarthDay.com