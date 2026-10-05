- Poetry,
- Literary
Death by Dawn: Poetry in the Park (Causland Memorial Park located at 710 N Ave, Anacortes, WA 98221)
- Poetry,
- Literary
Death by Dawn: Poetry in the Park (Causland Memorial Park located at 710 N Ave, Anacortes, WA 98221)
This Halloween morning, October 31 at 6 AM, at Causland Memorial Park in Anacortes, WA will feature the Death by Dawn: Poetry at the Park. Featuring Lewis Carroll's "Jabberwocky", and the short story, "Horror at Tombstone" a tale of fire and old west execution by Ashlan Chidester. Start your morning off fright.
Downtown Anacortes
06:00 AM - 06:30 AM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Downtown Anacortes
Commercial Avenue between 4th and 9thAnacortes, Washington