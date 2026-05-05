Crazy Dinner! a new musical by nightmayor

nightmayor, Olympia’s DIY theater collective presents their new original musical: CRAZY DINNER!

A heaping helping of romantic comedy with a side of thrilling intrigue! Marty and Lynn, a couple madly out of love, must enjoy the meal of a lifetime in a pressure cooker of deception. Each one has everything to hide- and everything to lose! Don’t let that spoil your appetite- it takes a stomach of steel to share this meal.

A feast of visual and auditory delicacies await all who partake in the CRAZY DINNER!

Featuring performances by Dean Crabapple, Velva Kelly, Rick Ridgeway, Glim Sìofra, Marlo Winter, Carolanne Riat, Kaz Hoey, Riley June, Robert Bruce, and Jordan Richards.

Directed by Elizabeth Lord.

Original score and lyrics by nightmayor.

When:

-At Wild Child, 414 4th Ave E, Olympia, WA 98501-

May 21, 22, *23*, 24 (Thursday - Sunday)

and 29, 30, 31 (Friday- Sunday)

-At The New Oly Theater, 412 Jefferson St SE, Olympia, WA 98501-

June 12, 13, 14 (Friday- Sunday)

Doors at 6:30pm

Show at 7:00pm

Cost: Sliding scale, $15-$30. Tickets available at the door and online presale

