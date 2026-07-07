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  • Comedy

Comedy Night in the Sunset Lounge

  • Comedy

Comedy Night in the Sunset Lounge

It's Comedy Night in the Sunset Lounge! Enjoy a taste of our seasonal food and drink menu as well as stunning views from the waterfront Sunset Lounge and a hilarious night of standup comedy. Bring a friend and share a laugh with the one and only Kermet Apio and feature comedian Quinn Fitzgerald!

Food and drink served; choose between a $30 general admission ticket or share a VIP table for four for $130. This event is 21+

Field Arts & Events Hall
$30-$130
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Field Arts & Events Hall
(360) 477-4679
info@fieldhallevents.org
www.fieldhallevents.org
Field Arts & Events Hall
201 W Front Street
Port Angeles, Washington 98362
(360) 477-4679
boxoffice@fieldhallevents.org
www.fieldhallevents.org