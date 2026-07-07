It's Comedy Night in the Sunset Lounge! Enjoy a taste of our seasonal food and drink menu as well as stunning views from the waterfront Sunset Lounge and a hilarious night of standup comedy. Bring a friend and share a laugh with the one and only Kermet Apio and feature comedian Quinn Fitzgerald!

Food and drink served; choose between a $30 general admission ticket or share a VIP table for four for $130. This event is 21+