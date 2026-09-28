- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: All
Come On-A My House
- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: All
Come On-A My House
A special evening of swing, and sweet-sweet harmony featuring Sugartime Trio Singers Meg McLynn, Caitlin Frances, & Sophia Emanuel. Backed by Jazz Trio The Mighty Few - Bassist Phil Demaree, percussionist Chris Monroe, and pianist Leeran Z. Raphaely.
North City Bistro and Wine Shop
$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
Sugartime Trio
SUGARTIMETRIO3@GMAIL.COM
North City Bistro and Wine Shop
1520 NE 177th StreetShoreline, Washington 98155
206-365-4447
NorthCityBistro@yahoo.com