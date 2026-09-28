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  • Live Music: Jazz
  • Live Music: All

Come On-A My House

  • Live Music: Jazz
  • Live Music: All

Come On-A My House

A special evening of swing, and sweet-sweet harmony featuring Sugartime Trio Singers Meg McLynn, Caitlin Frances, & Sophia Emanuel. Backed by Jazz Trio The Mighty Few - Bassist Phil Demaree, percussionist Chris Monroe, and pianist Leeran Z. Raphaely.

North City Bistro and Wine Shop
$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
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Artist Group Info

Sugartime Trio
SUGARTIMETRIO3@GMAIL.COM
https://www.sugartimetrio.com/
North City Bistro and Wine Shop
1520 NE 177th Street
Shoreline, Washington 98155
206-365-4447
NorthCityBistro@yahoo.com
https://northcitybistro.com/