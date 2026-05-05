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  • Kids & Family
  • Comedy
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Circus Performers from Shoestring Circus

  • Kids & Family
  • Comedy
  • Art & Museum Exhibits

Circus Performers from Shoestring Circus

Meet a Circus Performer from Shoestring Circus! Shoestring Circus is an artist-owned, traveling big-top circus based in Bellingham, Washington. It features acrobatics, aerial acts, and theater.

Sponsored by the Port of Olympia

Hands On Children's Museum
$19.95 online tickets
04:00 PM - 04:45 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
https://bit.ly/HOCMPage

Artist Group Info

Shoestring Circus
https://www.shoestringcircus.com/
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NE
Olympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818
https://www.hocm.org/