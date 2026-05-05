- Kids & Family,
- Comedy,
- Art & Museum Exhibits
Circus Performers from Shoestring Circus
- Kids & Family,
- Comedy,
- Art & Museum Exhibits
Circus Performers from Shoestring Circus
Meet a Circus Performer from Shoestring Circus! Shoestring Circus is an artist-owned, traveling big-top circus based in Bellingham, Washington. It features acrobatics, aerial acts, and theater.
Sponsored by the Port of Olympia
Hands On Children's Museum
$19.95 online tickets
04:00 PM - 04:45 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
Artist Group Info
Shoestring Circus
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NEOlympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818