- Benefits/Fundraisers,
- Live Music: Blues
Benefit Concert for Stanwood-Camano Community Resource Center
- Benefits/Fundraisers,
- Live Music: Blues
Benefit Concert for Stanwood-Camano Community Resource Center
Get ready for an afternoon of great music, good food, and community connection at Groove & Give, a fundraising concert benefiting the Community Resource Center of Stanwood-Camano.
Music from Nick Vigarino, the Swingnuts, and Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers. Delicious eats from the Pure Smoke BBQ food truck. Support a cause that strengthens and serves the local community.
Whether you come for the music, the food, or the chance to give back, Groove & Give is all about neighbors coming together for a joyful afternoon of connection and support.
Stanwood-Camano Community Resource Center
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Community Resource Center of Stanwood-Camano
360-629-5257
info@crc-sc.org
Stanwood-Camano Community Resource Center
9612 271st St NWStanwood, Washington 98292
360-629-5257
info@crc-sc.org