Benefit Concert for Stanwood-Camano Community Resource Center

Get ready for an afternoon of great music, good food, and community connection at Groove & Give, a fundraising concert benefiting the Community Resource Center of Stanwood-Camano.

Music from Nick Vigarino, the Swingnuts, and Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers. Delicious eats from the Pure Smoke BBQ food truck. Support a cause that strengthens and serves the local community.

Whether you come for the music, the food, or the chance to give back, Groove & Give is all about neighbors coming together for a joyful afternoon of connection and support.