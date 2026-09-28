Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Live Music: Classical
  • Live Music: Opera
  • Live Music: Broadway/Show Tunes

Bel Canto Baddies hosted by Adrienne LeVay

  • Live Music: Classical
  • Live Music: Opera
  • Live Music: Broadway/Show Tunes

Bel Canto Baddies hosted by Adrienne LeVay

Unleash your inner Baddie!

Join us for our next historic show, “Bel Canto Baddies”, on November 21st!

Hosted by Adrienne LaVey Bel Canto Seattle presents "Bel Canto Baddies". Enjoy Opera in a live and intimate setting at the Music Center of the Northwest in Seattle.

We will be featuring the music of Verdi, Gounod and much more!

Experience Bel Canto in a whole new way! Without the trappings of tradition and gatekeeping!

Our line-up:

Adrienne LaVey: Baddie host and mezzo-soprano
John Costello: The "token" tenor
Katie Stevenson: Mezzo-soprano
Katie Castro and Rebecca Aazlor: Soprano
Reid Wolch: Piano
Christine My Thanh and Anna Flowers and friends: Special Guests

Tickets under $26!

Music Center of the Northwest
$25.99
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bel Canto Seattle
425-891-6110
music@belcantoseattle.com
https://www.belcantoseattle.com

Artist Group Info

Bel Canto Seattle
music@belcantoseattle.com
https://www.belcantoseattle.com
Music Center of the Northwest
901 N 96th St
Seattle, Washington 98103
(206) 526 - 8443
office@musiccenternw.org
https://www.musiccenternw.org/