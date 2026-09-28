Bel Canto Baddies hosted by Adrienne LeVay

Unleash your inner Baddie!

Join us for our next historic show, “Bel Canto Baddies”, on November 21st!

Hosted by Adrienne LaVey Bel Canto Seattle presents "Bel Canto Baddies". Enjoy Opera in a live and intimate setting at the Music Center of the Northwest in Seattle.

We will be featuring the music of Verdi, Gounod and much more!

Experience Bel Canto in a whole new way! Without the trappings of tradition and gatekeeping!

Our line-up:

Adrienne LaVey: Baddie host and mezzo-soprano

John Costello: The "token" tenor

Katie Stevenson: Mezzo-soprano

Katie Castro and Rebecca Aazlor: Soprano

Reid Wolch: Piano

Christine My Thanh and Anna Flowers and friends: Special Guests

Tickets under $26!