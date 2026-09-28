- Live Music: Classical,
- Live Music: Opera,
- Live Music: Broadway/Show Tunes
Bel Canto Baddies hosted by Adrienne LeVay
- Live Music: Classical,
- Live Music: Opera,
- Live Music: Broadway/Show Tunes
Bel Canto Baddies hosted by Adrienne LeVay
Unleash your inner Baddie!
Join us for our next historic show, “Bel Canto Baddies”, on November 21st!
Hosted by Adrienne LaVey Bel Canto Seattle presents "Bel Canto Baddies". Enjoy Opera in a live and intimate setting at the Music Center of the Northwest in Seattle.
We will be featuring the music of Verdi, Gounod and much more!
Experience Bel Canto in a whole new way! Without the trappings of tradition and gatekeeping!
Our line-up:
Adrienne LaVey: Baddie host and mezzo-soprano
John Costello: The "token" tenor
Katie Stevenson: Mezzo-soprano
Katie Castro and Rebecca Aazlor: Soprano
Reid Wolch: Piano
Christine My Thanh and Anna Flowers and friends: Special Guests
Tickets under $26!
Music Center of the Northwest
$25.99
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Bel Canto Seattle
425-891-6110
music@belcantoseattle.com
Artist Group Info
Bel Canto Seattle
music@belcantoseattle.com
Music Center of the Northwest
901 N 96th StSeattle, Washington 98103
(206) 526 - 8443
office@musiccenternw.org