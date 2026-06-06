Batuka: Sounds of Santana

Elevate your senses with the transcendent music of Batuka, an unparalleled Santana tribute band that brings more than a performance—it delivers an experience!

Comprising an 8-piece ensemble, Batuka meticulously recreates the rich tapestry of sounds that Carlos Santana's band is famed for, all the while weaving in a unique flair that is distinctly their own.

Under the masterful hands of guitarist John Hural and esteemed percussionist Malo Castro, the band pays homage to Santana with electrifying precision. From scorching guitar solos to hypnotic percussion rhythms, the synergy among Batuka's members creates a riveting atmosphere that commands attention.

Specializing in Latin grooves and Spanish-language classics, Batuka captures the essence of Santana's multicultural musical journey. We don't just play the notes; we channel the soulful energies and vibrant rhythms that have made Santana a global icon.