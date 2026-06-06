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  • Live Music: Latin

Batuka: Sounds of Santana

  • Live Music: Latin

Batuka: Sounds of Santana

Elevate your senses with the transcendent music of Batuka, an unparalleled Santana tribute band that brings more than a performance—it delivers an experience!

Comprising an 8-piece ensemble, Batuka meticulously recreates the rich tapestry of sounds that Carlos Santana's band is famed for, all the while weaving in a unique flair that is distinctly their own.

Under the masterful hands of guitarist John Hural and esteemed percussionist Malo Castro, the band pays homage to Santana with electrifying precision. From scorching guitar solos to hypnotic percussion rhythms, the synergy among Batuka's members creates a riveting atmosphere that commands attention.

Specializing in Latin grooves and Spanish-language classics, Batuka captures the essence of Santana's multicultural musical journey. We don't just play the notes; we channel the soulful energies and vibrant rhythms that have made Santana a global icon.

Field Arts & Events Hall
$25 - $45
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Field Arts & Events Hall
(360) 477-4679
info@fieldhallevents.org
www.fieldhallevents.org

Artist Group Info

John Hural
Field Arts & Events Hall
201 W Front Street
Port Angeles, Washington 98362
(360) 477-4679
boxoffice@fieldhallevents.org
www.fieldhallevents.org