- Community Events
Ballard Boo! Bash Halloween Party
- Community Events
Ballard Boo! Bash Halloween Party
Get ready for the BALLARD BOO! BASH - the ultimate neighborhood HALLOWEEN PARTY! Center for Spiritual Living Ballard and Sustainable Ballard present a FREE, festive, high-energy spooktacular for all ages. Our Games and Crafts Hall stays open all night long. The Sanctuary features music, scary stories, dancing, and more with Haunting Grooves and Ghostly Pacts galore. Spooky snacks, beverages, and treats too.
Center for Spiritual Living Ballard
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Center for Spiritual Living Ballard
cslballard25@gmail.com
Center for Spiritual Living Ballard
2007 N.W. 61st StreetSeattle, Washington 98107