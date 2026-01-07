Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Community Events

Ballard Boo! Bash Halloween Party

  • Community Events

Ballard Boo! Bash Halloween Party

Get ready for the BALLARD BOO! BASH - the ultimate neighborhood HALLOWEEN PARTY! Center for Spiritual Living Ballard and Sustainable Ballard present a FREE, festive, high-energy spooktacular for all ages. Our Games and Crafts Hall stays open all night long. The Sanctuary features music, scary stories, dancing, and more with Haunting Grooves and Ghostly Pacts galore. Spooky snacks, beverages, and treats too.

Center for Spiritual Living Ballard
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Center for Spiritual Living Ballard
cslballard25@gmail.com
https://www.cslballard.org/seattle-a-cappella-palooza
Center for Spiritual Living Ballard
2007 N.W. 61st Street
Seattle, Washington 98107
https://www.cslballard.org/