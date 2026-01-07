Ballard Boo! Bash Halloween Party

Get ready for the BALLARD BOO! BASH - the ultimate neighborhood HALLOWEEN PARTY! Center for Spiritual Living Ballard and Sustainable Ballard present a FREE, festive, high-energy spooktacular for all ages. Our Games and Crafts Hall stays open all night long. The Sanctuary features music, scary stories, dancing, and more with Haunting Grooves and Ghostly Pacts galore. Spooky snacks, beverages, and treats too.