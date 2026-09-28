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  • Comedy
  • Food Events

Andrew Rivers at Lynnwood Laughs

  • Comedy
  • Food Events

Andrew Rivers at Lynnwood Laughs

Get ready to laugh, Lynnwood! Lynnwood Laughs is a new live comedy series bringing hilarious stand-up comedians to The District, and we’re kicking things off with Pacific Northwest favorite Andrew Rivers.

Come early, grab a drink and something to eat, and settle in for a fun Sunday night of live comedy right here in Lynnwood.

This event is for ages 21+ only.

Lynnwood Event Center
$20 - $40
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The District
hadliek@genesiscreatescolor.com
https://ilovelynnwood.com/lynnwood-laughs

Artist Group Info

Andrew Rivers
Lynnwood Event Center
3815-196th St SW, Suite 136
Lynnwood, Washington 98036
(425)440-0970
jpope@lynnwoodpfd.com
https://ilovelynnwood.com/jingle-bell-breakfast-and-craft-fair/