- Comedy,
- Food Events
Andrew Rivers at Lynnwood Laughs
- Comedy,
- Food Events
Andrew Rivers at Lynnwood Laughs
Get ready to laugh, Lynnwood! Lynnwood Laughs is a new live comedy series bringing hilarious stand-up comedians to The District, and we’re kicking things off with Pacific Northwest favorite Andrew Rivers.
Come early, grab a drink and something to eat, and settle in for a fun Sunday night of live comedy right here in Lynnwood.
This event is for ages 21+ only.
Lynnwood Event Center
$20 - $40
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The District
hadliek@genesiscreatescolor.com
Artist Group Info
Andrew Rivers
Lynnwood Event Center
3815-196th St SW, Suite 136Lynnwood, Washington 98036
(425)440-0970
jpope@lynnwoodpfd.com