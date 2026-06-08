All My Mothers, Art Show

Visit the Handforth Gallery to see Stephanie Meredith's "All My Mothers;" a body of work featuring monumental pieces that combine painting and hand-stitched embroidery. Through layered surfaces and intricate patterns and texture, Stephanie explores the tension between depth and flatness, creating spaces that hover between material presence and illusion.

Her works operate as sites of convergence, where abstraction and place intersect. The title of the show references the images Stephanie use in her work, which she inherited from her mother. They are all images of trees in a world before climate change started to take full effect. Trees are the mothers in nature, providing, cooperating and communicating.

The pieces are an attempt to preserve, and yet the veneer starts to slip when observed closely; melting glaciers, fires ravaging in the background and landscapes that are unreachable. Embroidered lines trace, disrupt, and extend painted forms, emphasizing both the physicality of the pieces and the imagined spaces it contains, and at times blocking the viewer from entering the space completely.

Show opening- July 18th, On display through September