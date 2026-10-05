Alice By Heart is the story of a teenager, Alice Spencer, who finds herself hiding in a tube station during the London Blitz. She escapes into her Alice in Wonderland book to cope with the events around her, especially her friend Alfred’s worsening sickness. As she drags him and other people hiding in the station through Wonderland, everything begins to fall apart as Alice struggles to relive the story exactly as she remembers it. This story is a bittersweet, coming-of-age lesson about grief, trauma, and how to persist with love while learning to let go

Warnings: Themes of war, loud sound effects, discussions of mental illness, some language, some blood effects