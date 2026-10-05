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  • Theater: Musicals

Alice by Heart

  • Theater: Musicals

Alice by Heart

Alice By Heart is the story of a teenager, Alice Spencer, who finds herself hiding in a tube station during the London Blitz. She escapes into her Alice in Wonderland book to cope with the events around her, especially her friend Alfred’s worsening sickness. As she drags him and other people hiding in the station through Wonderland, everything begins to fall apart as Alice struggles to relive the story exactly as she remembers it. This story is a bittersweet, coming-of-age lesson about grief, trauma, and how to persist with love while learning to let go

Warnings: Themes of war, loud sound effects, discussions of mental illness, some language, some blood effects

Bellingham Theatre Guild
19 - 16
Every week through Jun 27, 2027.
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
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Event Supported By

Bellingham Theatre Guild
360-733-1811
info@bellinghamtheatreguild.com
https://bellinghamtheatreguild.com/
Bellingham Theatre Guild
1600 H Street
Bellingham, Washington 98225
360-733-1811
ticketing@bellinghamtheatreguild.com
https://bellinghamtheatreguild.com/