A Croon'er's Christmas - SOGO Brass Choir Holiday Show

A Crooner’s Christmas – SOGO Brass Choir Holiday Show

Bring family and friends to enjoy a holiday show that blends the traditional with the not-so-traditional! Join us Saturday, December 12, at 2 pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Olympia.

Featuring the SOGO Brass Choir and the velvety voice of vocalist and jazz pianist Elliot Weeks, accompanied by the Elliot Weeks Trio. We’re also delighted to welcome our friends from the Olympia Youth Chorus and SOGO alum and French horn artist Emma Tranum!

It’s an afternoon of holiday music and fun for everyone!

For tickets, visit StudentOrchestras.org or purchase them at the door. We'll see you there!

