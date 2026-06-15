- Fairs & Festivals,
- Kids & Family,
- Community Events
74th Annual (2026) Wallingford Parade
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Kids & Family,
- Community Events
74th Annual (2026) Wallingford Parade
74th Annual Wallingford Parade
Details:
Parade route is from Bagley N to Interlake N on N 45th
The parade ends at Interlake N in front of Lincoln High School.
More information at https://www.celebratewallingfordwa.org/
Parade route is from Bagley N to Interlake N on N 45th
https://www.celebratewallingfordwa.org/
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Parade route is from Bagley N to Interlake N on N 45th