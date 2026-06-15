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74th Annual (2026) Wallingford Parade

  • Fairs & Festivals
  • Kids & Family
  • Community Events

74th Annual (2026) Wallingford Parade

74th Annual Wallingford Parade

Details:

Parade route is from Bagley N to Interlake N on N 45th

The parade ends at Interlake N in front of Lincoln High School.​​​​​

More information at https://www.celebratewallingfordwa.org/

Parade route is from Bagley N to Interlake N on N 45th
https://www.celebratewallingfordwa.org/
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Parade route is from Bagley N to Interlake N on N 45th