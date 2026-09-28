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  • Comedy

46th Annual Seattle Comedy Competition

  • Comedy

46th Annual Seattle Comedy Competition

The Seattle International Comedy Competition is the REAL “Last Comic Standing.” 10 Comics compete for one of the 5 finalist slots, and the audience helps pick the winner. America’s biggest touring comedic festival is sure to make you laugh the night away. * Note: Adult content, not suitable for children.

Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts
35
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts
info@columbiatheatre.com
Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts
1231 Vandercook Way
Longview, Washington 98632
360-575-8499
info@columbiatheatre.com
https://www.columbiatheatre.com/