- Comedy
46th Annual Seattle Comedy Competition
- Comedy
46th Annual Seattle Comedy Competition
The Seattle International Comedy Competition is the REAL “Last Comic Standing.” 10 Comics compete for one of the 5 finalist slots, and the audience helps pick the winner. America’s biggest touring comedic festival is sure to make you laugh the night away. * Note: Adult content, not suitable for children.
Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts
35
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts
info@columbiatheatre.com
Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts
1231 Vandercook WayLongview, Washington 98632
360-575-8499
info@columbiatheatre.com