Behind The Beat

-
Since it’s Black History Month, we’re going to take a look at some of the music from the Civil Rights Movement from the mid-‘50s to the early 1970s.Gospel…
-
The Yardbirds released their first hit record, “For Your Love,” 50 years ago. It was 1965, the year British rock invaded American pop music culture. The…
-
Take a listen to “Sex Machine” from 1970 by the architect of Funk, James Brown.Brown is the focus of our discussion as we follow this music from its roots…
-
You probably know “Birdland” by the group Weather Report well enough to sing along with the melody.What you may not know is the melody is being played on…
-
Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker’s song “Ko-Ko” is perhaps one of the most important American recordings of all time. It’s widely considered to be the…
-
When Jimi Hendrix released the song “Foxy Lady” as part of the “Are You Experienced” album in 1967, it was like this whole package of psychedelia had…
-
The song “Juke” by Little Walter Jacobs might not sound revolutionary to modern ears, but when it first came out in 1951, nobody had ever had heard…
-
What was the first recorded rock and roll song?Before we can answer that question, we have to go back and figure out the ingredients of rock and roll. We…