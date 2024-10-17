Catch up on all the Seattle area jazz happenings this fall

October is a big month for jazz events in the Seattle area.

A new self-guided tour called the Jackson Street Jazz Trail tells the history of jazz in two Seattle neighborhoods, the Chinatown-International District and the Central District.

And the Earshot Jazz Festival is kicking off this week with shows in Seattle as well as Tacoma, Bellevue, and Bainbridge Island. The 36th annual festival will be the last under Executive Director John Gilbreath who announced his retirement after more than 30 years at Earshot Jazz.

Local music journalist and KNKX contributor Alexa Peters joined KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick in the studio to talk about these events.

