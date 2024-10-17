Donate
Catch up on all the Seattle area jazz happenings this fall

KNKX Public Radio | By Kirsten Kendrick,
Alexa Peters
Published October 17, 2024 at 2:00 PM PDT
Music journalist Alexa Peters, left, in the KNKX Seattle Studios with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick.
Parker Miles Blohm
/
KNKX
Music journalist Alexa Peters, left, in the KNKX Seattle Studios with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick.

October is a big month for jazz events in the Seattle area.

A new self-guided tour called the Jackson Street Jazz Trail tells the history of jazz in two Seattle neighborhoods, the Chinatown-International District and the Central District.

And the Earshot Jazz Festival is kicking off this week with shows in Seattle as well as Tacoma, Bellevue, and Bainbridge Island. The 36th annual festival will be the last under Executive Director John Gilbreath who announced his retirement after more than 30 years at Earshot Jazz.

Local music journalist and KNKX contributor Alexa Peters joined KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick in the studio to talk about these events.

Arts & Culture Jackson StreetEarshot Jazz FestivalKNKX original
