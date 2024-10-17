Catch up on all the Seattle area jazz happenings this fall
October is a big month for jazz events in the Seattle area.
A new self-guided tour called the Jackson Street Jazz Trail tells the history of jazz in two Seattle neighborhoods, the Chinatown-International District and the Central District.
And the Earshot Jazz Festival is kicking off this week with shows in Seattle as well as Tacoma, Bellevue, and Bainbridge Island. The 36th annual festival will be the last under Executive Director John Gilbreath who announced his retirement after more than 30 years at Earshot Jazz.
Local music journalist and KNKX contributor Alexa Peters joined KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick in the studio to talk about these events.
The Seattle-based composer brings together 60 musicians to celebrate the legacies of Butch Morris, Sun Ra, and Julius Hemphill in a groundbreaking Earshot Jazz Festival series.
With 37 performances in two weeks, the 2024 Earshot Jazz Festival gives discovery seekers a full range of experiences to explore world-class artists from the Northwest and beyond.
Looking for a spot with live jazz for a date or casual outing with friends? Here’s a list of some of the best bars and small venues in the Seattle area that regularly present live jazz.
