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Pierce County Council to vote on regional homelessness resolution

KNKX Public Radio | By Nate Sanford
Published May 26, 2026 at 10:13 AM PDT

The Pierce County Council is planning to vote Tuesday, May 26, on a resolution expressing their intent to work with other local governments to create a regional response to homelessness.

Pierce County leaders have been researching the idea of a regional homelessness response since 2022. The hope is that local governments in the county can better address the problem by teaming up and pooling resources.

The resolution is nonbinding and many details about what Pierce County’s regional response would look like are still being worked out.

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HomelessnessPierce Countypierce county council
Nate Sanford
Nate Sanford is a reporter for KNKX and Cascade PBS. A Murrow News fellow, he covers policy and political power dynamics with an emphasis on the issues facing young adults in Washington. Get in touch at nsanford@knkx.org.
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