Pierce County Council to vote on regional homelessness resolution

The Pierce County Council is planning to vote Tuesday, May 26, on a resolution expressing their intent to work with other local governments to create a regional response to homelessness.

Pierce County leaders have been researching the idea of a regional homelessness response since 2022. The hope is that local governments in the county can better address the problem by teaming up and pooling resources.

The resolution is nonbinding and many details about what Pierce County’s regional response would look like are still being worked out.

Click "Listen" above to hear this story.