Help shape the future of your station! Join the KNKX Community Advisory Council

KNKX is listener-owned, and that means your voice matters. Not just during fund drives, but in the decisions that shape what you hear every day. One of the most direct ways to make that voice heard is by joining the KNKX Community Advisory Council (CAC).

The CAC brings together listeners from across the region KNKX serves to provide feedback on programming, share ideas with station staff, and raise issues that matter to the communities we all call home. CAC recommendations help strengthen KNKX's service to the entire region.

At KNKX, we know the power of community, and this council in particular. In fact, 10 years ago, when our signal was almost sold, it was the CAC who stepped up and rallied the community to save us.

Now recruiting!

We're currently accepting applications for the Council. If you're a KNKX listener and contributor who's curious about how your station works and wants to help it work even better, we'd love to hear from you.

What to know: Council members serve two-year terms (renewable for up to six consecutive years). The CAC meets quarterly on the second Monday of the month, 6 to 8 p.m., alternating between our Seattle and Tacoma studios. In-person attendance is great, but a remote option is always available.

Application deadline: May 26, 2026. Candidate interviews will take place in June. The KNKX Board of Directors will vote on the slate of candidates at their July meeting, and new members will officially join the Council in September.