Sound Transit adds paid parking options at northern light rail stations

Parking at Northern light rail stations is tight. To make sure the people driving to the lot have a spot, Sound Transit is adding paid permit options.

People can now apply for parking permits at Northgate and Shoreline light rail stations for $60 a month or $6 a day. Those spots are only limited to permit holders between 4 - 10 a.m. on weekdays, and most of the garage spots will still be first come, first served.

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