Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sound Transit adds paid parking options at northern light rail stations

KNKX Public Radio | By Anna Marie Yanny
Published April 28, 2026 at 11:30 AM PDT

Parking at Northern light rail stations is tight. To make sure the people driving to the lot have a spot, Sound Transit is adding paid permit options.

People can now apply for parking permits at Northgate and Shoreline light rail stations for $60 a month or $6 a day. Those spots are only limited to permit holders between 4 - 10 a.m. on weekdays, and most of the garage spots will still be first come, first served.

Click "Listen" above to hear this story.
Tags
Sound TransitLight RailparkingNorthgateShoreline
Anna Marie Yanny
Anna Marie Yanny is a freelance reporter at KNKX. Originally from the Pacific Northwest, her journalism has taken her from San Francisco’s KQED to Wisconsin Public Radio and back again. She’s eager to tell stories that matter to Washingtonians, and loves the science beat. When she’s away from her desk, Anna Marie enjoys biking and playing trivia around town.
See stories by Anna Marie Yanny
Related Stories