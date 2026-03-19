Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Seattle police arrest suspect in Rainier Beach High School shooting

KNKX Public Radio | By Freddy Monares
Published March 19, 2026 at 1:02 PM PDT

Seattle police have arrested a suspect who allegedly shot and killed two Rainier Beach High School students in January. Police made the announcement Tuesday.

Seattle Police arrested an adolescent in connection to the killing of 18-year-old Tyjon Stewart and 17-year-old Traveiah Houfmuse. The shooting happened at a bus stop near the high school. Police Chief Shon Barnes said the suspect is not a student at Rainier Beach High School.

Click "Listen" above to hear this story.
Tags
gun violenceSeattle Police DepartmentRainier Beach
Freddy Monares
Freddy Monares has covered politics, housing inequalities and Native American communities for a newspaper and a public radio station in Montana. He grew up in East Los Angeles, California, and moved to Missoula, Montana, in 2015 with the goal of growing in his career. Get in touch at fmonares@knkx.org.
See stories by Freddy Monares
Related Content