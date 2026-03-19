Seattle police arrest suspect in Rainier Beach High School shooting

Seattle police have arrested a suspect who allegedly shot and killed two Rainier Beach High School students in January. Police made the announcement Tuesday.

Seattle Police arrested an adolescent in connection to the killing of 18-year-old Tyjon Stewart and 17-year-old Traveiah Houfmuse. The shooting happened at a bus stop near the high school. Police Chief Shon Barnes said the suspect is not a student at Rainier Beach High School.

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