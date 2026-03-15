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The "Garden Variety" podcast offers tips and tricks for plant parents of all levels

NPR | By Adrian Ma,
Michael LevittMallory Yu
Published March 15, 2026 at 1:58 PM PDT

NPR's Adrian Ma speaks with Charity Nebbe and Aaron Steil, hosts of Iowa Public Radio's Garden Variety podcast.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Adrian Ma
Adrian Ma covers the economy and other "business-ish" as a co-host and reporter for NPR's daily economics podcast The Indicator from Planet Money. Have a question, story or tip you'd like him to look into? Here's how to get in touch.
Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
Mallory Yu
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Mallory Yu
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