Alaska Airlines orders 110 new Boeing jets

An order for 110 new Boeing jets has been placed by Seattle-based Alaska Airlines. It's the most planes ever ordered at one time by the company. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy came to the announcement to celebrate.

The order is a big vote of confidence from Alaska, after a door plug blew out of a newer 737 flying out of Portland two years ago. Although there were eight injuries, nobody was killed. A federal investigation determined four critical bolts were missing from the panel, and blamed Boeing for faulty work.

Boeing paid a financial settlement to Alaska, and 737s worldwide were grounded to check for similar problems.

