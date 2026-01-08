Donate
Alaska Airlines orders 110 new Boeing jets

KNKX Public Radio | By Lisa Brooks
Published January 8, 2026 at 6:04 PM PST

An order for 110 new Boeing jets has been placed by Seattle-based Alaska Airlines. It's the most planes ever ordered at one time by the company. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy came to the announcement to celebrate.

The order is a big vote of confidence from Alaska, after a door plug blew out of a newer 737 flying out of Portland two years ago. Although there were eight injuries, nobody was killed. A federal investigation determined four critical bolts were missing from the panel, and blamed Boeing for faulty work.

Boeing paid a financial settlement to Alaska, and 737s worldwide were grounded to check for similar problems.

Tags
BoeingAlaska Air
Lisa Brooks
Lisa Brooks hosts Weekend Edition as well as fills in as News Host for Morning Edition and All Things Considered on KNKX.
See stories by Lisa Brooks
