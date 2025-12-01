Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Plans advance for statue of Nisqually leader Billy Frank Jr.

KNKX Public Radio | By Freddy Monares
Published December 1, 2025 at 2:05 PM PST

A statue of Nisqually leader Billy Frank Jr. is one step closer to being cast in bronze. Washington State Arts Commission picked a Seattle-based foundry to do that work.

Classic Foundry in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood will make two 9-foot-tall statues of Billy Frank Jr. One will head to National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol Building. The other will be placed in the State Capitol building in Olympia.

Click "Listen" above to hear this story.
Tags
Nisqually TribeBilly Frank Jr.
Freddy Monares
Freddy Monares has covered politics, housing inequalities and Native American communities for a newspaper and a public radio station in Montana. He grew up in East Los Angeles, California, and moved to Missoula, Montana, in 2015 with the goal of growing in his career. Get in touch at fmonares@knkx.org.
See stories by Freddy Monares
Related Content