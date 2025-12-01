Plans advance for statue of Nisqually leader Billy Frank Jr.

A statue of Nisqually leader Billy Frank Jr. is one step closer to being cast in bronze. Washington State Arts Commission picked a Seattle-based foundry to do that work.

Classic Foundry in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood will make two 9-foot-tall statues of Billy Frank Jr. One will head to National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol Building. The other will be placed in the State Capitol building in Olympia.

Click "Listen" above to hear this story.

