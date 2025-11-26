Girmay Zahilay sworn in as King County's new executive

King County’s new executive Girmay Zahilay took his oath of office twice on Tuesday — not just in county chambers. At his community ceremony in South Seattle, he pledged to get to work right away.

In a speech at NewHolly Gathering Hall, Zahilay outlined his priorities. He spoke of breaking the cycle of addiction and homelessness, building more affordable housing and improving government. He said that will mean getting out in the community more with “boots on the ground.” And he announced that his first full day in office Wednesday will be a regional day of service, focused on food banks.

