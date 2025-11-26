Donate
Girmay Zahilay sworn in as King County's new executive

KNKX Public Radio | By Bellamy Pailthorp
Published November 26, 2025 at 9:53 AM PST

King County’s new executive Girmay Zahilay took his oath of office twice on Tuesday — not just in county chambers. At his community ceremony in South Seattle, he pledged to get to work right away.

In a speech at NewHolly Gathering Hall, Zahilay outlined his priorities. He spoke of breaking the cycle of addiction and homelessness, building more affordable housing and improving government. He said that will mean getting out in the community more with “boots on the ground.” And he announced that his first full day in office Wednesday will be a regional day of service, focused on food banks.

Tags
Girmay ZahilayKing CountyKing County Executive
Bellamy Pailthorp
Bellamy Pailthorp covers the environment for KNKX with an emphasis on climate justice, human health and food sovereignty. She enjoys reporting about how we will power our future while maintaining healthy cultures and livable cities. Story tips can be sent to bpailthorp@knkx.org.
