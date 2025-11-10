Donate
Katie Wilson takes a narrow lead over Bruce Harrell in Seattle mayor's race

KNKX Public Radio | By Nate Sanford
Published November 10, 2025 at 6:25 PM PST

After trailing on election night, Katie Wilson pulled ahead of Mayor Bruce Harrell with Monday's ballot count. She now leads the incumbent by 91 votes.

According to Washington state law, a machine recount is required if the gap between candidates is less 2,000 votes and less than half a percentage point. A hand recount is required if the difference is less than 150 votes and a quarter percentage point.

Seattle mayorKatie WilsonBruce HarrellElection 2025
Nate Sanford
Nate Sanford is a reporter for KNKX and Cascade PBS. A Murrow News fellow, he covers policy and political power dynamics with an emphasis on the issues facing young adults in Washington. Get in touch at nsanford@knkx.org.
See stories by Nate Sanford
