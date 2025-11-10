Katie Wilson takes a narrow lead over Bruce Harrell in Seattle mayor's race

After trailing on election night, Katie Wilson pulled ahead of Mayor Bruce Harrell with Monday's ballot count. She now leads the incumbent by 91 votes.

According to Washington state law, a machine recount is required if the gap between candidates is less 2,000 votes and less than half a percentage point. A hand recount is required if the difference is less than 150 votes and a quarter percentage point.

