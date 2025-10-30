Levy to fund Seattle education support on the ballot this election

On Tuesday, Seattle voters will decide whether or not to approve a new levy to pay for education support services like preschool and college tuition.

The Families, Education, Preschool, and Promise Levy expands on one that is expiring.

According to the City of Seattle, the levy would raise more than $1.2 billion over six years, more than twice the previous levy.

It will cost the owner of a median-priced home an estimated $656 a year.

