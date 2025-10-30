Donate
Levy to fund Seattle education support on the ballot this election

KNKX Public Radio | By Lisa Brooks
Published October 30, 2025 at 10:43 AM PDT

On Tuesday, Seattle voters will decide whether or not to approve a new levy to pay for education support services like preschool and college tuition.

The Families, Education, Preschool, and Promise Levy expands on one that is expiring.

According to the City of Seattle, the levy would raise more than $1.2 billion over six years, more than twice the previous levy.
It will cost the owner of a median-priced home an estimated $656 a year.

Tags
Educationeducation fundingSeattleElection 2025
Lisa Brooks
Lisa Brooks hosts Weekend Edition as well as fills in as News Host for Morning Edition and All Things Considered on KNKX.
See stories by Lisa Brooks
