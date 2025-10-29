KNKX celebrates Public Radio Music Day 2025

Today, we’re celebrating Public Radio Music Day! This year's theme — “Live. Local. Essential." — captures the vital role public radio music stations play in connecting communities across America.

At KNKX, we're proud to be part of that connection, bringing world-class jazz and blues and work from local artists to listeners around the Northwest. This moment also reminds us how vital those connections are, especially as public media moves forward without federal funding.

In honor of Public Radio Music Day, we're excited to share a recent Studio Session featuring three-time Latin Grammy nominee, Brazilian master pianist, composer and arranger — and longtime Northwest resident —Jovino Santos Neto, performing with his Quinteto. You don’t want to miss this!

We are also pleased to publish a list of more than 50 regional musicians and musical groups that frequently perform live in our area, organized by the sort of vibe listeners can expect.

Swing, modern jazz, groove and more to explore!

Thank you for being part of this community and for keeping music that matters alive and well in the Pacific Northwest. Happy listening!