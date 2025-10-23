Tacoma City Council expands ban on public camping

The Tacoma City Council has changed an ordinance to prohibit public camping in most of the city's neighborhoods.

The number of "buffer zones" where camping is prohibited will now include areas within two blocks of a public school, library or park.

Councilmember and mayoral candidate John Hines said there are more campers because the number of shelter beds has recently decreased.

Public testimony brought out dozens who implored the council not to approve the expansion, though others supported the change.

