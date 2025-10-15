Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Seattle City Council overhauls city housing tax break

KNKX Public Radio | By Nate Sanford
Published October 15, 2025 at 10:06 AM PDT

The Seattle City Council unanimously approved a major overhaul of the city’s affordable housing program on Tuesday in an effort to make it more attractive to developers.

Seattle's Multifamily Tax Exemption Program offers property tax breaks to developers who set aside some rent-restricted units for people making less than the median income. It's one of many Washington cities to do so.

But new construction has stalled this year, and builders say better incentives are needed.

The approved updates increase the cap on annual rent adjustments. It also sets higher limits on how much landlords can charge for new income-restricted units.

Some housing advocates worry the higher costs will be out of reach for renters who qualify for the program.

Click "Listen" above to hear this story.
Tags
affordable housingHousingSeattle City Counciltax breaks
Nate Sanford
Nate Sanford is a reporter for KNKX and Cascade PBS. A Murrow News fellow, he covers policy and political power dynamics with an emphasis on the issues facing young adults in Washington. Get in touch at nsanford@knkx.org.
See stories by Nate Sanford
Related Content