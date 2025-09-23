Donate
Washington environmental advocates cheer California carbon cap vote

KNKX Public Radio | By Bellamy Pailthorp
Published September 23, 2025 at 5:05 PM PDT

Environmental advocates in Washington are celebrating last week's vote by California lawmakers to reauthorize the state’s carbon cap program through 2045.

Washington sets a cap on carbon and charges the state's biggest polluters for allowances. Lawmakers have planned to link the state's carbon market with California's and Quebec's. But aligning the markets isn't easy; it requires common goals and rules for things like offsets.

Tags
washington statecarbon creditsClimate Commitment Act
