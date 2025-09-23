Washington environmental advocates cheer California carbon cap vote
Environmental advocates in Washington are celebrating last week's vote by California lawmakers to reauthorize the state’s carbon cap program through 2045.
Washington sets a cap on carbon and charges the state's biggest polluters for allowances. Lawmakers have planned to link the state's carbon market with California's and Quebec's. But aligning the markets isn't easy; it requires common goals and rules for things like offsets.
