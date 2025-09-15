Grants aim to boost soccer events in King County ahead of World Cup

King County and the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce are offering grants in a bid to stoke excitement about next year's World Cup in areas outside of Seattle.

The Game Ready Activation grants range from $5,000 to $20,000. They're funded by King County’s hotel tax revenues and will total $250,000. Businesses and cultural organizations can use the grants for soccer-themed events, such as a youth soccer tournament or soccer watch parties, in unincorporated parts of King County.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 10, and recipients must put on free, family-friendly events that take place before Dec. 27.

