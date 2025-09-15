Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Grants aim to boost soccer events in King County ahead of World Cup

KNKX Public Radio | By Freddy Monares
Published September 15, 2025 at 12:04 PM PDT

King County and the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce are offering grants in a bid to stoke excitement about next year's World Cup in areas outside of Seattle.

The Game Ready Activation grants range from $5,000 to $20,000. They're funded by King County’s hotel tax revenues and will total $250,000. Businesses and cultural organizations can use the grants for soccer-themed events, such as a youth soccer tournament or soccer watch parties, in unincorporated parts of King County.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 10, and recipients must put on free, family-friendly events that take place before Dec. 27.

Click "Listen" above to hear this story.
Tags
World CupKing CountySeattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce
Freddy Monares
Freddy Monares has covered politics, housing inequalities and Native American communities for a newspaper and a public radio station in Montana. He grew up in East Los Angeles, California, and moved to Missoula, Montana, in 2015 with the goal of growing in his career. Get in touch at fmonares@knkx.org.
See stories by Freddy Monares
Related Content