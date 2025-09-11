Justice Department requests personal data of Washington's registered voters

The U.S. Department of Justice has asked the Washington Secretary of State's office to turn over the full name, date of birth, address and driver’s license number or the last four digits of the Social Security number for every Washington voter in the last 10 years. The letter from the DOJ gives the office two weeks to do so. State Attorney General Nick Brown said at a press conference Wednesday that the state is still weighing its response.

